The civic body's statistics on the Mumbai lakes indicate that Tansa's water level is 97.80 per cent and 98.70 per cent of the water stock is accessible at Modak-Sagar.

The BMC said on Thursday that the water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with drinking water, have reached 98.61 per cent.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed that the collective water stock in Mumbai lakes is currently at 14,27,276 million litres, which is 98.61 per cent of capacity.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

There is a 100 per cent useable water level available in Vihar, 98.38 per cent in Middle Vaitarna, 99.15 per cent in Upper Vaitarna, 98.58 per cent in Bhatsa, and 99.87 per cent in Tulsi.

On July 4, Middle Vaitarna Lake, another lake that supplies water to Mumbai, began to flood due to severe rainfall. Because of the heavy rains that continued till July 25, Lakes Vihar and Modak Sagar started to overflow. Tansa Lake began to overflow at 4 p.m. on July 24, bringing the total volume of water in all seven reservoirs to 17 days in a single day.

Approximately 400 million gallons of water are supplied to Mumbai by Tansa Lake, which is situated in the Shahpur region of Thane. On July 26, 2024, it overflowed.

According to the civic authority, Tulsi Lake, one of the two lakes that directly supplies water to the BMC, began to overflow on July 20 at around 8:30 am, resembling the occurrence that happened on the same day last year at 1:28 pm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light spells of rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, as per the latest Mumbai weather update.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/ thundershower in city & suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

It is anticipated that the city will have a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai is likely to experience a high tide of approximately 4.78 meters today at 12.24 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). And a low tide of roughly 0.17 meters is predicted at 6:39 pm today, according to the civic authority.