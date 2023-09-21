Mumbai: Lalbaugcha Raja receives over Rs 1.02 crore in donations in just two days of Ganeshotsav

According to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal , they received over Rs 60,62,000 on the second day of the festival

Lalbaugcha Raja (Pic/Ashish Raje)

Mumbai`s famous Lalbaugcha Raja received over Rs 1,02,62,000 amount as donations in 2 days The Raja received over Rs 60,62,000 on the second day of the festival The Raja received Rs 42,00,000 in donations on the first day of the festival

Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja received over Rs 1,02,62,000 amount as donations in two days of the Ganeshotsav festival. According to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, they received over Rs 60,62,000 on the second day of the festival.

The Ganeshotsav festival began on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Besides, receiving over Rs 60,62,000 on the second day, the Ganpati idol also received an offering of 183.480 grams of gold and 622 grams of silver as a donation.

Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal to seek the blessings of the Raja and offer prayer.

Earlier, the Mandal had stated that they collected around Rs 42,00,000 in donations on the first day of the festival. Besides, cash, the Raja also received 198.55 grams of gold and 5,440 grams of silver, in the form of jewellery on the first day.

Compared to the first day, the second day received more donations in cash and less in the form of jewllery.

As this year marks the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is replicating Raigad Fort.

On day three of the festival, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja along with his younger son AbRam.

The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is located at Putlabai Chawl in Lalbaug and was founded in the year 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

This will be the last decor designed by late Nitin Desai for the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. Desai, the famous art director, has been designing the pandal decor since 2008. Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled last week on Friday, four days before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.