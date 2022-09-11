Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket

Victims were held captive in Myanmar; efforts on to bring them back home

Representative Image

The Bandra police has arrested a man involved in an international job racket, after receiving a complaint in the case earlier this week. According to the police, the accused, identified as Emannuel Greene, had reached out to the complainant, his brother and friend. The trio was looking for a job, and met Greene at Hotel Metro Palace in Bandra in the last week of August. Greene offered them job of a “chat process sales agent” in the customer service department of an international company, which deals in crypto currency. He assured them that they would be sent to Thailand as soon as their visas arrived. However, one of them got a job in Dubai, while the complainant couldn’t secure a visa. He and his brother then cancelled their plan, said the police.

After all three of them rejected the offer, Greene told them that he was going to open another branch in Mumbai and would appoint the complainant as its head. The complainant, a resident of Chimbai village in Bandra, believed him and scouted for aspirants in the area and introduced them to Greece. Three of them liked the offer and decided to fly to Thailand.

The accused left for Thailand on Tuesday. However, the very next day the complainant realised his mistake when they contacted him via WhatsApp and claimed that they had been kidnapped, and taken to Myanmar, where they were held captive inside a bunker. Moreover, their passports and visas were also confiscated. The trio was allegedly asked to earn $6,000 by posing as women, and selling crypto currencies.

The police acted swiftly and launched a manhunt, arresting Greene from Lucknow. Confirming the arrest, Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manjunath Singe said, “We have arrested a Liberian national from Lucknow airport, while he was about to flee the country. The three persons who are currently stranded in Myanmar are safe and efforts are underway with the help of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to rescue them and bring them home.”

