The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai is likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places for three days starting Friday. Heavy rainfall is also possible in isolated areas in Thane for the next 24 hours starting 1pm on Friday. Raigad and Pune are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to be 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 25 degrees Celsius.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Mumbai weather update, stated that a high tide of height 3.49 meters is expected to hit the city's coast at 10.51 pm while a low tide of height of 1.89 meters will hit Mumbai's coast at 5.10 pm.

The civic agency further stated that the island city, in the 24-hour duration that ended at 8 am on Friday, received 10.83 mm of rainfall while the eastern and western suburbs received 17.22 mm and 8.62 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Meanwhile, at least five people have been evacuated while two are still missing after a tractor overturned while crossing the Krishna River in Ichalkaranji, on Friday, officials said.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), there were seven people onboard the tractor in Akiwat at Shirol taluka in Kolhapur.

Soon after getting the information, the NDRF team stationed at Shirol moved to the location to conduct a search and rescue operation.

The local authorities have already reached the spot, NDRF said and a search operation is underway to trace the two missing people, ANI reported.

Several regions in Maharashtra are currently facing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic snarls in many cities.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed light showers on Friday. According to IMD, the national capital is likely to receive sporadic showers through August 5.

Rains have brought much relief from the humid weather to those living in the National Capital Region (NCR). However, it led to traffic gridlock and other rain-related problems, stated a PTI report.

According to the report, IMD has previously warned that the rains could result in slick roads, reduced visibility, traffic interruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.

As per airport sources, 10 flights were diverted due to severe weather in Delhi.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)