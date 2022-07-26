Mumbai: Local train derails at CSMT, none hurt; Harbour Line services affected

The official confirmed that train services will remain affected for next few hours on the Harbour Line

The incident took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT. Pic/Sameer Markande

On Tuesday morning, a local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai. However, there were no injuries reported, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Harbour Line rail services were affected due to the derailment, an official told PTI. The incident took place on platform no. 1 of the CSMT around 9.40 am, he said.

Pic/Sameer Markande

Harbour line commuters kind attention ð pic.twitter.com/cWJuQxS7aS — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 26, 2022

According to railway officials, one trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform. One of the 12 coaches of the train climbed on the edge of the platform, they said.

The official confirmed to PTI that train services will remain affected for next few hours on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.

