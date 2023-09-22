Mumbai local train: No day block between Borivali and Bhayandar on September 24, says WR

With an aim to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast lines from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Borivali and Bhayandar station

With an aim to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast lines from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Borivali and Bhayandar station in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on September 23-24, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali station.

"Due to the block, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain canceled," the release stated.

The release added, "Therefore, there will be No Block in Day Time over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 24th September 2023. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements."

Meanwhile, considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station due to Ganpati immersion on September 28, 2023, the Western Railway has decided that all UP fast trains which run during the peak period i.e. from 17.00 hrs to 20.30 hrs on September 28, 2023, towards Churchgate, will be provided halt at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate, including Charni Road. Normally, during evening peak hours, these services do not halt between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in order to reduce congestion at platforms, all UP slow line trains, between 17.00 hrs to 22:00 hrs on September 28, 2023, going towards Churchgate will not halt at PF No. 2 of Charni Road station. Hence, there will be no train available during this period from Platform No. 2 at Charni Road station.

Moreover, for the convenience of passengers, the WR has decided to run eight Ganpati Special local trains from midnight of September 28-29, 2023 between Churchgate and Virar stations.