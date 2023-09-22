Breaking News
BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall in Mumbai's Oshiwara
Mumbai crime: Godmother of Ghatkopar behind Malad Dhoom heist
Maharashtra: ‘Farmers are dying, when will govt declare drought?’
Maharashtra: Teachers threaten protest over move to privatise govt schools
Ganesh Chaturthi: 4 drown in Maharashtra's Palghar on first immersion night
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai local train No day block between Borivali and Bhayandar on September 24 says WR

Mumbai local train: No day block between Borivali and Bhayandar on September 24, says WR

Updated on: 22 September,2023 06:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With an aim to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast lines from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Borivali and Bhayandar station

Mumbai local train: No day block between Borivali and Bhayandar on September 24, says WR

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai local train: No day block between Borivali and Bhayandar on September 24, says WR
x
00:00

With an aim to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and Down Fast lines from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Borivali and Bhayandar station in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on September 23-24, 2023.


According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali station.


"Due to the block, some Up and Dn suburban trains will remain canceled," the release stated.


The release added, "Therefore, there will be No Block in Day Time over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 24th September 2023. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements."

Meanwhile, considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station due to Ganpati immersion on September 28, 2023, the Western Railway has decided that all UP fast trains which run during the peak period i.e. from 17.00 hrs to 20.30 hrs on September 28, 2023, towards Churchgate, will be provided halt at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate, including Charni Road. Normally, during evening peak hours, these services do not halt between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in order to reduce congestion at platforms, all UP slow line trains, between 17.00 hrs to 22:00 hrs on September 28, 2023, going towards Churchgate will not halt at PF No. 2 of Charni Road station. Hence, there will be no train available during this period from Platform No. 2 at Charni Road station.

 Moreover, for the convenience of passengers, the WR has decided to run eight Ganpati Special local trains from midnight of September 28-29, 2023 between Churchgate and Virar stations.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news western railway borivali bhayander virar charni road churchgate mumbai railways

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK