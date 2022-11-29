×
Mumbai: Local train services disrupted on western line; trains running late by 20 minutes

Updated on: 29 November,2022 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

All up and down locals were running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to point failure at Andheri station

Mumbai: Local train services disrupted on western line; trains running late by 20 minutes

The local train services of the Western Railway (WR) were delayed due to a technical snag during the Tuesday morning rush hours, affecting several commuters.


All up and down locals were running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to point failure at Andheri station.



Taking to Twitter, Divisional Railway Manager - Mumbai Division of Western Railway said: "Due to technical failure at Andheri station all UP fast local trains are running 10-15 minutes late today (29.11.2022) Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted." 

Meanwhile, Sumit Thakur, Western Railway CPRO, informed that the trains were delayed to a point of failure at Andheri at 7 am which was put right at 7.24 am. 

