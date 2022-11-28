Western Railway: Additional stoppage provided at Ancheli station for two trains on experimental basis

As per the press release of Western Railway, for the convenience of passengers, an additional stoppage has been provided at Ancheli station to Train No. 19101/19102 Virar – Bharuch Express and Train No. 19001/19002 Virar – Surat Express on an experimental basis for a period of six months
According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details are as under:-
- Train No. 19101 Virar – Bharuch Express has been provided with an additional halt at Ancheli station w.e.f journey commencing on November 29, 2022. This train will arrive Ancheli at 07.48 hrs and depart at 07.49 hrs.
- Train No. 19102 Surat – Virar Express has been provided with an additional halt at Ancheli station with immediate effect. This train will arrive Ancheli at 17.36 hrs and depart at 17.37 hrs.
- Train No. 19001 Virar – Surat Express has been provided with an additional halt at Ancheli station with immediate effect. This train will arrive Ancheli at 21.41 hrs and depart at 21.42 hrs.
- Train No. 19002 Surat – Virar Express has been provided with an additional halt at Ancheli station w.e.f journey commencing on November 29, 2022. This train will arrive Ancheli at 05.18 hrs and depart at 05.19 hrs.
For detailed information, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in