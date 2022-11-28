×
Breaking News
WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns
Delhi: Major fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing factory
Silent march in Nashik, participants demand check on 'love jihad'
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Western Railway Additional stoppage provided at Ancheli station for two trains on experimental basis

Western Railway: Additional stoppage provided at Ancheli station for two trains on experimental basis

Updated on: 28 November,2022 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the press release of Western Railway, for the convenience of passengers, an additional stoppage has been provided at Ancheli station to Train No. 19101/19102 Virar – Bharuch Express and Train No. 19001/19002 Virar – Surat Express on an experimental basis for a period of six months

Western Railway: Additional stoppage provided at Ancheli station for two trains on experimental basis

File Pic


As per the press release of Western Railway, for the convenience of passengers, an additional stoppage has been provided at Ancheli station to Train No. 19101/19102 Virar – Bharuch Express and Train No. 19001/19002 Virar – Surat Express on an experimental basis for a period of six months.


According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details are as under:-



- Train No. 19101 Virar – Bharuch Express has been provided with an additional halt at Ancheli station w.e.f journey commencing on November 29, 2022. This train will arrive Ancheli at 07.48 hrs and depart at 07.49 hrs. 


- Train No. 19102 Surat – Virar Express has been provided with an additional halt at Ancheli station with immediate effect. This train will arrive Ancheli at 17.36 hrs and depart at 17.37 hrs.

Also Read: Debt-ridden techie says he lodged false complaint of robbery, killed daughter

- Train No. 19001 Virar – Surat Express has been provided with an additional halt at Ancheli station with immediate effect. This train will arrive  Ancheli at 21.41 hrs and depart at 21.42 hrs. 

- Train No. 19002 Surat – Virar Express has been provided with an additional halt at Ancheli station w.e.f journey commencing on November 29, 2022. This train will arrive Ancheli at 05.18 hrs and depart at 05.19 hrs.

For detailed information, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

Will Varun Dhawan – Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya surpass the Rs 100 crore mark?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news western railway surat virar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK