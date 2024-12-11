Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2024 05:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The local train services are running late by around 20-30 minutes on the Harbour line

Mumbai local train services hit after technical snag hits Harbour line

Several passengers were stranded due to the issue

Mumbai local train services on the Harbour line were hit by a technical snag on Wednesday between Panvel and Khandeswar stations in Navi Mumbai, officials said.


Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Harbor local trains were delayed and were running at slow speed, they said. 
 
The rail Traffic coming from CSMT direction has been affected.


Harbor Line is affected by wire cutting by JCB.


Several passengers were reportedly stranded at various stations between CSMT and Panvel and on local trains.

The local train services are running late by around 20-30 minutes on the Harbour line, sources said.

The Harbour line connects Navi Mumbai with south Mumbai and western suburbs. Around 10 lakh commuters use the local train services to travel between CSMT and Panvel and Goregaon stations.

Further details will be updated.

