A Central Railway spokesperson said the bounder fell on the UP line (Mumbai-bound) between Aatgaon and Asangaon stations around 9.40 pm

Trains services between Kasara and Mumbai was partially affected on Wednesday night after a boulder fell on the tracks near Aatgaon station in Thane district, about 100 km from Mumbai, officials said, reported news agency PTI.

While talking about Mumbai local train update, a Central Railway spokesperson said the bounder fell on the UP line (Mumbai-bound) between Aatgaon and Asangaon stations around 9.40 pm, reported PTI.

"Kalyan-Kasara section DOWN (Kasara-bound) line is working normally," he said while sharing update on Mumbai local train update, adding that the traffic towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai) on the UP line has been suspended and the work for removal of debris is in process, reported PTI.

The incident affected the movement of trains on upline services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The list included 22224 SAINAGAR SHIRDI-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, 11072 BALLIA-LTT Kamayani Express, 12108 SITAPUR-LTT Express etc.

Train movement on downline however remained unaffected.

An X (formerly Twitter) user complained that air-conditioning in the Vande Bharat Express had been switched off.

"Any ETA when it will be cleared? The AC is switched off in the affected Vande Bharat train for 2 hours," the X user @thelocalindia wrote.

(With inputs from PTI)