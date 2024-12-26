These services will run on both the Main Line and Harbour Line, catering to the anticipated rush of late-night commuters. All these special services will halt at all stations en route to ensure maximum convenience for passengers

Listen to this article Mumbai local train update: CR announces special suburban services for New Year’s Eve, check details x 00:00

To ensure smooth travel for passengers celebrating New Year’s Eve, the Central Railway (CR) on Thursday announced the operation of four special suburban train services during the midnight hours of December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025.

These services will run on both the Main Line and Harbour Line, catering to the anticipated rush of late-night commuters, said CR in an official statement.

Main Line

Departure from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): 01:30 am, arriving at Kalyan at 3 am.

Departure from Kalyan: 1.30 am, arriving at CSMT at 3 am.

Harbour Line

Departure from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): 01:30 am, arriving at Panvel at 2.50 am.

Departure from Panvel: 01.30 am, arriving at CSMT at 2.50 am.

All these special services will halt at all stations en route to ensure maximum convenience for passengers.