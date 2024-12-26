Breaking News
Updated on: 26 December,2024 04:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
These services will run on both the Main Line and Harbour Line, catering to the anticipated rush of late-night commuters. All these special services will halt at all stations en route to ensure maximum convenience for passengers

File Pic

To ensure smooth travel for passengers celebrating New Year’s Eve, the Central Railway (CR) on Thursday announced the operation of four special suburban train services during the midnight hours of December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025. 


These services will run on both the Main Line and Harbour Line, catering to the anticipated rush of late-night commuters, said CR in an official statement.  


Main Line  
Departure from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): 01:30 am, arriving at Kalyan at 3 am.  
Departure from Kalyan: 1.30 am, arriving at CSMT at 3 am.  


Harbour Line  
Departure from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): 01:30 am, arriving at Panvel at 2.50 am.  
Departure from Panvel: 01.30 am, arriving at CSMT at 2.50 am.  

All these special services will halt at all stations en route to ensure maximum convenience for passengers.

