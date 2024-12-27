The Western Railway announced that a major five-hour block will be implemented on the UP and DOWN slow lines from 11:30 PM on December 27 to 4:30 AM on December 28

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai local train update: WR announces major block at Lower Parel during night of December 27-28 x 00:00

The Western Railway (WR) said on Friday that it will conduct a major block at Lower Parel during the intervening night of December 27 and December 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Western Railway announced that a major five-hour block will be implemented on the UP and DOWN slow lines from 11:30 PM on December 27 to 4:30 AM on December 28.

"On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, i.e., December 27-28, a major non-interlocking (NI) block will be undertaken for the commissioning of the Electronic Interlocking (EI) panel at Lower Parel station. This block will be in effect on the UP and DOWN slow lines for five hours, from 11:30 PM to 4:30 AM," the Western Railway said.

The WR stated that during the block period, all slow-line trains will be diverted to operate on the Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations.

"During the block period, all Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations. These trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road and Mahim stations in Up and Down direction," the WR said.

The Western Railway further said that some UP and DOWN local trains will be cancelled during the block period.

"Due to the block, some UP & DOWN local trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information on these trains will be available at all stations of the suburban section. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements," the WR said.

Western Railway announces special suburban services for New Year’s Eve

Western Railway on Thursday informed that it will operate eight special suburban trains on New Year's Eve 2024.



The details of the trains are given below:

Down direction

The first New Year’s Eve 2024 Special train will depart Churchgate on January 1 at 1.15 am and arrive at Virar at 2.55 am, followed by another local to Virar from Churchgate. It will leave at 2 am and arrive at Virar at 3.40 am.

The third train will leave from Churchgate at 2.30 am and arrive at Virar at 4.10 am and the last special train will depart at 3.25 am and arrive at its destination at 5.05 am.

Up direction

The first New Year’s Eve 2024 Special train will depart Virar at 12.15 am and arrive at Churchgate at 1.52 am on January 1. This will be followed by another train which will depart Virar at 12.45 am and arrive at Churchgate at 2.22 am.

The third special train will reach Churchgate at 3.17 am after leaving from Virar at 1.40 am.

The final train in the up direction will depart from Virar at 3.05 am and arrive at Churchgate at 4.41 am.

All these special trains will halt at all stations.