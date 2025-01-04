Breaking News
Mumbai local train update Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday check details

Mumbai local train update: Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday, check details

Updated on: 04 January,2025 11:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Central Railway said that there will be a mega block on its Mumbai Division on the Main Lines and a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station of Western Railway

Mumbai local train update: Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday, check details

Representational Pic/File

Mumbai local train update: Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday, check details
The Central and Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said a mega block will be will operated on its sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, January 5.


The Central Railway said that there will be a mega block on Mumbai Division on the Main Lines (UP & DOWN between Matunga and Mulund) from 11:05 am to 03:55 pm and the Harbour Lines (UP & DOWN between Panvel and Vashi) from 11:05 am to 04:05 pm.


The Central Railway also shared the details of the services those would be affected during the block period.


It said that the DOWN slow line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:14 am to 3:52 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

The Central Railway said that the UP slow line services departing Thane from 11:07 am to 3:51 pm will be diverted on UP fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion and further re-diverted on UP slow line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule

"Please check train schedules during this period and plan your travel accordingly," the Central Railway said.

Western Railway's jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central Station on January 5

Meanwhile, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 05th January, 2025.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and Down Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.

