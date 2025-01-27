The block will be operated on the intervening night of Jan 27 and Jan 28 from 00.30 am to 4 am, the Central Railway said

The Central Railway on Monday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, announced that a block between CSMT and Masjid station will be operated on January 27 for Carnac ROB girder adjustment.

The Mumbai Division of the Central Railway said that a special emergency block between CSMT and Masjid stations for adjustment of open web girders for reconstruction of Carnac ROB (Span-2) will be operated.

The block will be operated on 27/28.01.2025 (Monday/Tuesday Night time) from 00.30 hrs to 04.00 hrs (3.30 hours).

Traffic Block Section:

UP & DOWN SLOW Lines and UP & DOWN FAST Lines - Between Byculla and CSMT (excluding both stations)

UP & DOWN HARBOUR Lines - Between Vadala Road and CSMT (excluding both stations)

Repurcussions on train operations

Working of Suburban trains during the block period:

- Suburban services will not be available between Byculla & CSMT stations on MAIN line and Vadala Road & CSMT stations on HARBOUR line during the block period.

- UP and DOWN suburban services on MAIN Line will be short terminated/originate at Kalyan, Thane, Parel and Byculla, stations.

- UP and DOWN suburban services on HARBOUR Line will be short terminated/originate at Vadala Road station.

Details of Last Local before the block on Main Line:

On Down Slow line-for Karjat-departing CSMT at 00.12 hrs & arriving Karjat at 02.33 hrs

On UP Slow line-for CSMT-departing Dombivali at 22.48 hrs & arriving CSMT at 00.10 hrs

Details of First Local after the block on Main Line:

On Down Slow line-for Karjat-departing CSMT at 04.47 hrs & arriving Karjat at 07.08 hrs

On UP Slow line-for CSMT-departing Kalyan at 03.23 hrs & arriving CSMT at 04.56 hrs

Details of Last Local before the block on Harbour Line:

On Down line for Panvel-departing CSMT at 00.13 hrs & arriving Panvel at 01.33 hrs

On UP line-for CSMT-departing Panvel at 22.46 hrs & arriving CSMT at 00.05 hrs

Details of First Local after the block on Harbour Line:

On Down line-for Panvel-departing CSMT at 04.52 hrs & arriving Panvel at 06.12 hrs

On UP line-for CSMT-departing Bandra at 04.17 hrs & arriving CSMT at 04.48 hrs

Short termination of UP Mail/Express trains at Dadar:

1. 12052 Madgaon-CSMT Exp JCO 27.01.2025

2. 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Exp JCO 26.01.2025

3. 22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Exp JCO 27.01.2025

4. 11020 Bhubhaneshwar -CSMT Konark Exp JCO 26.01.2025

"These blocks are essential for infrastructure development. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railway said.