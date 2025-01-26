Mumbai local train update: Labourer injured, extended block disrupts train services at Carnac Bunder bridge

Due to the misalignment and related delays in the completion of work, trains at the Carnac bridge site now run at a caution speed of 30km under till further work continues tonight

Pic/Satej Shinde

One labourer was injured and scores of trains were delayed after the block that was taken by the BMC for rebuilding the Carnac Bunder bridge at Masjid Bunder on Central Railway burst due to the bridge's misalignment and exceeded its time by four and half hours, delaying all trains and affecting early morning passengers on their way for Republic Day events. Trains have also been delayed on WR due to their block to replace the Mahim-Bandra rail bridge near Mithi.

Due to the misalignment and related delays in the completion of work, trains at the Carnac bridge site now run at a caution speed of 30km under till further work continues tonight.

This was the very first of the five blocks planned. The block was supposed to end at 5:30 am but had to be extended as there was alignment disbalance and slipping of the jack, injuring labour and work had to be stopped since 5 am, leading to the extension of the block.

Work is currently on the project to push the second lane girder of Carnac Bunder road over the bridge above railway lines.

Confirming the incident, CR spokesperson Dr Swapnil Nila said, "A block taken by BMC for launching of girders at Carnac Bridge was cancelled late. There were some issues in launching the girder and as per the information received a person was also injured. The working of Suburban trains is continuing from Byculla/ Dadar on mainline and Wadala road on the Harbour line till the completion of the block."

In a mega infra work that began this weekend, the project to push the second lane girder of Carnac Bunder road over the bridge above railway lines and the reconstruction of the Bandra-Mahim railway bridge over the Mithi river has started and by the end of the weekend, the first phase of the work is expected to be completed for both the projects.

At the Carnac bridge site at Masjid Bunder on Central Railway, work over the railway portion will continue tonight and will be completed in five-phased blocks that will go on till February 3 to launch the open web girders.