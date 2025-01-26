Breaking News
Mumbai local train update: Block burst disrupts services, commuters struggle

Updated on: 26 January,2025 10:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
As many as 11 long-distance trains that depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai have been rescheduled so far and nine trains that arrive at CSMT have been short-terminated due to the block burst, the Central Railway said in a post on X

Pic/Satej Shinde

Train services on the Central Railway's main and harbour lines were disrupted on Sunday morning due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch, causing inconvenience to local and long-distance travellers.


As many as 11 long-distance trains that depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai have been rescheduled so far and nine trains that arrive at CSMT have been short-terminated due to the block burst, the Central Railway said in a post on X.


There were also reports of a labourer getting injured during the girder launch, an official said.


The six-hour-long mega block conducted for launching the girder of the under-construction Carnac Bridge was initially scheduled to end at 5.30 am, but it got delayed, railway officials told PTI.

This caused inconvenience to passengers travelling by the local as well as long-distance trains.

The Central Railway's local train operations were cancelled between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Byculla and between CSMT and Wadala stations on the main and harbour lines, respectively, due to the mega block which was scheduled from 11.30 pm on Saturday to 5.30 am on Sunday, an official said.

"Working of Suburban and Mail Express trains is continuing from Byculla and Dadar on the main line and Wadala Road on the Harbour line till the completion of the block," he told PTI.

Buses have been arranged at CSMT, Dadar, Byculla and Wadala Road for commuters, the official said.

The Central Railway daily operates nearly 1,800 local services on its suburban network, in addition to long-distance trains, transporting about 37 lakh commuters.

Western Railway imposes 3-day mega block for bridge reconstruction

Western Railway has announced major blocks on the nights of 24th/25th January 2025 (Friday/Saturday) and 25th/26th January 2025 (Saturday/Sunday) for the rebuilding of the southern abutment of Bridge No. 20 located between Mahim and Bandra stations. The blocks will necessitate significant alterations to train schedules on these dates.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, the execution of this critical work will impact suburban and long-distance services.

(With inputs from PTI)

