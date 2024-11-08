Breaking News
Updated on: 08 November,2024 09:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western line stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm, the Central Railway said on Friday

Central Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate mega block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.


In an official statement, the Central Railway, Mumbai Division said that the mega block will be operated on November 10 and shared the details of the train operations.


Matunga-Mulund up and down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.05 pm


Down fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on down slow at  Matunga halting as per their respective halts between Matunga and Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be  re-diverted on down fast line at Mulund station  

UP fast line services departing Thane  from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on UP slow  line at Mulund, halting as per their respective halts between between Mulund and Matunga stations and will be  re-diverted on UP fast line at Matunga  station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule
 

UP and down Harbour lines between CSMT and Chunabhatti / Bandra from 11.10 am to 4.40 pm
 
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Nerul/Panvel departing CSMT from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and down services to Bandra / Goregaon departing CSMT from 10.22 am to 4.43 pm will remain cancelled

UP Harbour line services from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi  for CSMT departing Panvel  from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm  and UP services from Goregaon / Bandra  for CSMT departing Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm  will remain cancelled.
  
However, Special services will run between Panvel-Kurla-Panvel during the block period.
 
Western Railway to operate jumbo block between Mahim and Goregaon on Sunday

Western Railway on Friday said that it will operate a jumbo block between Mahim and Goregaon stations on Sunday.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs will be taken on up and down harbour lines between Mahim and Goregaon stations on Sunday, November 10. 

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Bandra - CSMT and CSMT/Panvel - Goregaon – CSMT/Panvel Harbour train services of Central Railway and some of the Churchgate - Goregaon - Churchgate slow services will remain cancelled.

