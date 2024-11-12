The officials resolved the issue, and by 7:30 pm, the point failure was rectified, allowing trains to resume their regular routes, said an official

Commuters on the Western Railway faced significant disruptions during rush hour on Tuesday evening after a point failure occurred between Andheri and Kandivali stations.

The point failure was reported at around 6:25 pm, an official said.

The technical issue caused delays and forced the diversion of several suburban trains operating on the busy route.

The point failure, which is related to the track switching system, caused a halt in train services, disrupting the smooth flow of trains during peak evening hours.

Western Railway officials immediately took action to reroute trains via 5-6 alternate lines in the affected section, with Mumbai local trains running on diverted paths between Andheri and Kandivali stations.

The officials resolved the issue, and by 7:30 pm, the point failure was rectified, allowing trains to resume their regular routes, said an official.