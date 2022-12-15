Mumbai local train updates: Technical snag delays services on Harbour, Trans-Harbour lines

The glitch occurred at the Juinagar railway station leading to a delay of about an hour on the Harbour (Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and the Trans-Harbour (Panvel to Thane) routes, the official statement of CR mentioned
File Photo
On Thursday, train services on Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines were disrupted during the morning hours due to a technical snag in the signaling system, as per the Central Railway official.
"Due to the glitch in the signal, a track-changing point at Juinagar railway station got out of order from 6 am. Because of the problem, the suburban services were running only between CSMT to Vashi on the Harbour line and Thane to Nerul on the Trans-Harbor route till the problem was rectified at 7 pm," an CR official said.
While the technical issue was resolved around 7 am and the train services resumed, it caused a delay due to bunching of trains.
The CR official later stated, "Problem solved and trains re-started at 7.00 am. The locals will be running late due to bunching of trains."
Passengers said that even after the resumption of services, the locals got delayed by at least 20 minutes on the Harbour line during the morning rush hour, although the delay was slightly less on the Trans-Harbour line.
(with inputs from PTI)