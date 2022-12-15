Breaking News
Mumbai: Senior inspector says Kherwadi cop never sought a transfer
Mumbai: BMC finally issues appointment letters to aspiring teachers
Maharashtra: Govt to keep track of inter-faith, inter-caste couples in state
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai local train updates Technical snag delays services on Harbour Trans Harbour lines

Mumbai local train updates: Technical snag delays services on Harbour, Trans-Harbour lines

Updated on: 15 December,2022 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The glitch occurred at the Juinagar railway station leading to a delay of about an hour on the Harbour (Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and the Trans-Harbour (Panvel to Thane) routes, the official statement of CR mentioned

Mumbai local train updates: Technical snag delays services on Harbour, Trans-Harbour lines

File Photo


On Thursday, train services on Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines were disrupted during the morning hours due to a technical snag in the signaling system, as per the Central Railway official.


The glitch occurred at the Juinagar railway station leading to a delay of about an hour on the Harbour (Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and the Trans-Harbour (Panvel to Thane) routes, the official statement of CR mentioned.



"Due to the glitch in the signal, a track-changing point at Juinagar railway station got out of order from 6 am. Because of the problem, the suburban services were running only between CSMT to Vashi on the Harbour line and Thane to Nerul on the Trans-Harbor route till the problem was rectified at 7 pm," an CR official said.


Also Read: Mumbai: Lives at risk, locals warn, will look into it, says Central Railway

While the technical issue was resolved around 7 am and the train services resumed, it caused a delay due to bunching of trains.

The CR official later stated, "Problem solved and trains re-started at 7.00 am. The locals will be running late due to bunching of trains."

Passengers said that even after the resumption of services, the locals got delayed by at least 20 minutes on the Harbour line during the morning rush hour, although the delay was slightly less on the Trans-Harbour line.

(with inputs from PTI)

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Mumbai mumbai news mumbai local train central railway panvel

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK