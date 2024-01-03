Mumbai local train updates: Timings of some Western Railway services to be changed, check details

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that the timings of some Western Railway’s Mumbai local train's suburban services will be changed w.e.f. 04.01.2024. The timing have been altered by few minutes

Mumbai Local Train. File Pic

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that the timings of some Mumbai local train suburban services will be changed w.e.f. 04.01.2024. The timing have been altered by few minutes.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer, the trains of which the timings have been changed are as under:-

1. Train No. 92042 Virar – Churchgate Local departing from Virar at 08.01 hrs. will now depart from Virar at 07.55 hrs.

2. Train No. 94016 Virar - Churchgate AC Local departing from Virar at 07.56 hrs. will now depart from Virar at 07.59 hrs.

3. Train No. 92027 Churchgate – Virar Local departing from Churchgate at 06.40 hrs will now depart from Churchgate at 06.32 hrs.

4. Train No. 92067 Churchgate – Borivali Local departing from Churchgate at 09.27 hrs. will now depart from Churchgate at 09.19 hrs.

5. Train No. 94019 Churchgate – Virar AC Local departing from Churchgate at 09.19 hrs. will now depart from Churchgate at 09.23 hrs.

6. Train No. 94021 Churchgate – Borivali AC Local departing from Churchgate at 09.24 hrs. will now depart from Churchgate at 09.27 hrs.

"The passengers are requested to take note of the above changes," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway on Wednesday said that some trains from Mumbai will be affected this week on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday i.e. 03rd and 04th January, 2024 due to the ongoing Gokhale bridge construction in Andheri area of the city.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that in connection with the work of construction of Gokhale Rail Over Bridge (ROB), a major traffic and power block will be taken from 01.40 hrs to 04.40 hrs on up and down harbour lines, slow lines and fast lines as well as 5th and 6th lines on the intervening night of Wednesday/Thursday i.e. 03rd/04th January, 2024.

The Western Railway said that due to the block some Western Railway's Mumbai trains will be cancelled and regulated.

In an another statement, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 03 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare.

