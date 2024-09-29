During the block period on all lines, trains will operate only between Churchgate to Andheri and Virar to Borivali, the Western Railway said

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will operate four hours block between Goregaon and Malad on Monday night.

In a statement, the Western Railway said, "To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a block of 04 hours will be taken on the UP & DOWN Fast lines at Goregaon and on UP & DOWN Fast & Slow lines at Malad from 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs during the intervening night of Monday & Tuesday, i.e. on 30th September/01st October, 2024."

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period on all lines, trains will operate only between Churchgate to Andheri and Virar to Borivali.

Passengers are also informed that UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains will be subject to delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.

The details of the last suburban trains on Monday, 30th September, 2024 are as under:

1. Churchgate – Virar local departing from Churchgate at 23:27 hrs., arriving Virar at 01:15 hrs

2. Churchgate – Andheri local departing from Churchgate at 01:00 hrs., arriving Andheri at 01:35 hrs

3. Virar – Churchgate local departing from Virar at 23:30 hrs., arriving Churchgate at 01:10 hrs

4. Borivali – Churchgate local departing from Borivali at 00:10 hrs., arriving Churchgate at 01:15 hrs

5. Goregaon – CSMT local departing from Goregaon at 00:07 hrs., arriving CSMT at 01:02 hrs

The details of the first suburban trains on Tuesday, 1st October, 2024 are as under:

1. Virar – Borivali local (SLOW mode) will be run as an extra local departing from Virar at 03:25 hrs arriving Borivali at 04:00 hrs.

2. Borivali – Churchgate local (SLOW mode) will be run as an extra local departing from Borivali at 04:25 hrs., arriving Churchgate at 05.30 hrs

"Due to this block, few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period. List of trains cancelled /partially cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway said on Sunday.