Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway cancels jumbo block on Sunday

The WR said it will carry out a jumbo block of five hours on Sunday The block will be operated between Borivali and Goregaon on April 14 A jumbo block will be operated from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs, the WR said on Friday

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Saturday announced that it has cancelled the scheduled jumbo block between Borivali and Goregaon on Sunday.

"Jumbo Block between Borivali and Goregaon of Sunday, 14th April, 2024 has been cancelled. Passengers are requested to please take note," Western Railway said in a statement.

Earlier, the Western Railway had said that it will carry out a jumbo block of five hours between Borivali and Goregaon on Sunday.

The Western Railway was going to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs between Borivali and Goregaon will be taken on up and down fast lines on Sunday, 14th April, 2024.

A press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said, during the block period, all up and down fast line trains will be operated on up and down slow line between Borivali and Goregaon railway stations.

It said, due to this, some up and down suburban services will remain cancelled. Also some Borivali and Andheri trains will be worked up to Goregaon on Harbour line.

"Detailed information is available with concerned station masters. The list of cancelled trains will be available in station master’s office. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway said.

New local train line tunnel achieves another breakthrough

With one more breakthrough last week, two of three tunnels on the new local train line of suburban corridor of Panvel-Karjat are now nearing completion with work on the longest tunnel just 200m away from completion.



The game changer Panvel-Karjat railway project is taking shape under MRVC’s Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 (MUTP-3). A total of three tunnels (Total: 3,164m) i.e. Tunnel-1 (Nadhal Tunnel) of 219m, tunnel-2 (Wavrely tunnel) of 2,625m and Tunnel-3 (Kirawali Tunnel) of 320m are under construction as part of this project.

The existing old line caters to goods and a few long-distance passenger trains. The new double line corridor will enable local trains to run between Mumbai to Karjat via Panvel. It will also work as a catalyst of the fast-developing Panvel, Karjat and NAINA (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area).

The breakthrough has already been achieved in Tunnel-1 (Nadhal Tunnel) on 10 May 2023 and work on laying down a ballastless track) are under progress. The excavation of tunnel-3, that is Kirawali tunnel, was started on 29th Sept. 2023 and breakthrough was achieved earlier last week 30th March 2024. Work of concrete lining and ballastless track is planned to be completed by year-end.

