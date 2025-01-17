Breaking News
Western Railway to operate jumbo block of four hours between Bhayandar and Borivali on Sunday check details

Updated on: 17 January,2025 06:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Due to the jumbo block some suburban services will remain cancelled, the Western Railway said

The Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a jumbo block of four hours between Bhayandar and Borivali on Sunday.


In a statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on UP Fast line between Bhayandar and Borivali stations from 09:30 hrs to 13:30 hrs on Sunday, 19th January, 2025.


According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway – Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all UP Fast line trains will be operated on UP Slow line between Virar/Vasai Road – Borivali Stations.


"Due to the jumbo block some suburban services will remain cancelled," the Western Railway said.

Western Railway announces additional trains for Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has announced special train arrangements to facilitate participants attending the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, scheduled for Sunday, 19th January 2025.

Three additional EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) services will be operational in the early hours of the marathon day. These special Mumbai local trains have been introduced to provide seamless travel for marathon participants and ensure convenient connectivity across various stations.

Special train 1

Start Time: 2:15 AM (Virar Station)
Stops Include: Nalla Sopara (2:21), Vasai Road (2:26), BYR (2:37), Mira Road (2:42), DIC (2:46), Borivali (2:50), Kandivli (2:54), and more.
Final Stop: Mahim at 3:26 AM.

Special train 2

Start Time: 3:05 AM (Borivali Station)
Stops Include: Kandivli (3:13), MDD (3:16), Goregaon (3:19), Ram Mandir (3:21), Andheri (3:29), and others.
Final Stop: Churchgate at 3:55 AM.

Special train 3

Start Time: 3:00 AM (Churchgate Station)
Stops Include: Marine Lines (3:05), Grant Road (3:11), MX (3:16), Lower Parel (3:19), PBHD (3:22), and more.
Final Stop: Bandra at 3:34 AM.

The schedule covers key locations along the route, ensuring wide coverage and ease of access for participants travelling to and from marathon starting points, the Western Railway said.

