During the block, all UP Fast line trains will run on the UP Slow line between Borivali and Andheri from 23.00 hrs to 03.30 hrs. Due to this block, few suburban trains will be affected, the Western Railway said

Representational Pic/Satej Shinde

Western Railway on Sunday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a mega block of over 6 hours on intervening night Sept 23 and 24.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that to facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, a major block of 6.30 hours will be taken on the 5th line and on UP Fast line from 23.00 hrs to 05.30 hrs during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, i.e. on 23rd/24th September, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all UP Fast line trains will run on the UP Slow line between Borivali and Andheri from 23.00 hrs to 03.30 hrs. Due to this block, few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period. Some trains would be cancelled or short terminated during the block period

"Further details to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements," the Western Railway statement said on Sunday.

Partially Cancellation/Short Termination of Trains:

1. Train No. 90979 Churchgate – Borivali local of 23rd September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22:24 hrs will run upto Malad and will remain cancelled between Malad & Borivali.

2. Train No. 94078 Virar – Andheri Fast AC local of 23rd September, 2024 departing from Virar at 22:44 hrs will be short terminated at Borivali.

3. Train No. 94079 Andheri - Bhayandar Fast AC Local of 23rd September, 2024 departing from Andheri at 23:55 hrs will short originate from Borivali at 23:25 hrs.

4. Train No. 90001 Bandra – Borivali local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Bandra 04:05 hrs will run upto Goregaon and will remain cancelled between Goregaon & Borivali. This local will be run as an extra local for Churchgate (SLOW mode) departing from Goregaon at 04:38 hrs.

5. Train No. 92035 Borivali – Virar local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Borivali at 08:12 hrs will be run upto Nallasopara and will remain cancelled between Nallasopara & Virar.

6. Train No. 90294 Virar – Borivali Slow local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Virar at 09:05 hrs will run upto Churchgate with FAST mode between Borivali – Andheri – Bandra – Dadar - Mumbai Central.

7. Train No. 92067 Churchgate – Borivali local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 09.19 hrs will run upto Nallasopara with FAST mode between Churchgate - Mumbai Central – Dadar – Bandra – Andheri – Borivali.

8. Train No. 94004 Borivali – Churchgate Slow AC local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Borivali at 04:32 hrs will run upto Churchgate with FAST mode between Andheri – Bandra – Dadar - Mumbai Central.

9. Train No. 90020 Bhayandar – Churchgate Fast local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Bhayandar at 04:10 hrs will run with SLOW mode upto Churchgate.

10. Train No. 90042 Bhayandar – Churchgate Fast local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Bhayandar at 04:45 hrs will run with SLOW mode upto Churchgate.

11. Train No. 90190 Virar – Bandra Slow local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Virar at 07:25 hrs will run upto Churchgate with SLOW mode.

12. Train No. 94019 Churchgate – Virar AC local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 09:23 hrs will run upto Virar with FAST mode between Churchgate - Mumbai Central – Dadar – Bandra – Andheri – Borivali – Bhayandar – Vasai Road - Virar.