The Western Railway on Friday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a night block of four hours between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on weekend.

In an official statement, the Western Raiilway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be under taken between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on 6th line from 23:30 hrs to 03:30 hrs and on 5th line from 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs, during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e. on 07th/08th December, 2024.

The Western Railway said that there will be no block in day over suburban section on Sunday, 08th December, 2024.

Western Railway to run special train between Ahmedabad and Thivim via Vasai Road station

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during the winter season, Western Railway has decided to run Special Trains on Special Fare between Ahmedabad and Thivim stations via Vasai Road station.



According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of this train is as under:

Train No. 09412/09411 Ahmedabad - Thivim Special (Bi-Weekly) [16 Trips]

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad - Thivim Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Sunday & Wednesday at 14.10 hrs and reach Thivim at 11.00 hrs, the next day.

This train will run from 8th December, 2024 to 1st January, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09411 Thivim - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Thivim every Monday & Thursday at 11.40 hrs and reach Ahmedabad at 08.45 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 9th December, 2024 to 2nd January, 2025.

Enroute the above train will halt at Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Udhna, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09412 will open from 7th December, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit, the Western Railway stated.