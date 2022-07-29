Mumbai local train: Western Railway to conduct jumbo block between Borivli-Goregaon on Sunday

During the block period, all up and down slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Goregaon and Borivli stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with station masters.

Representation Pic

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead wire and signaling equipment, the western railway (WR) will conduct a jumbo block of five hours between Borivli and Goregaon railway stations on Sunday, western railway said.

The WR said, jumbo block will be taken on both up and down slow lines from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm on July 31.

During the block period, no trains will be dealt from platform numbers 1,2,3 and 4 at Borivli Station, the press release said.