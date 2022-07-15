Mumbai: Locals demand escalator and elevator at Govandi railway station, meet MP Manoj Kotak

The residents also submitted a letter to Kotak who have assured them that the escalator and elevator will soon be installed

Local youth from Govandi met Manoj Kotak on Friday

Local resident from Shivaji Nagar have demanded escalator at Govandi railway station mentioning the problems being faced by the elderly and pregnant commuters. The residents met BJP leader and member of Lok Sabha Manoj Kotak with their demands.

The locals demanded that there should be an escalator and elevator at Govandi railway station too, several stations in the city has already been upgraded with escalator and elevator services. The residents also submitted a letter to Kotak who have assured them that the escalator and elevator will soon be installed.

Fatema Ansari, 22-year-old, who is part of the team said, "We are concerned about persons with disabilities, pregnant women and the elderly. We noticed that when in a hurry, people cross over from the track, which is very risky. Hence, we decided to get together and ensure that the escalator and elevator is installed at the earliest."

She added, "MP Manoj Kotak has assured us that the work at Govandi railway station will begin at the earliest."

Also Read: Mumbai: Now, live-track local train on railways’ official app

Over the last few months, the local youth have been working on making the commuting better at the station, as they noticed that it was getting difficult for the commuters. Earlier in June, they had also conducted a signature campaign for the issue and had got a total of over 1,000 signatures as a support.