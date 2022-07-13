Mumbai: Now, live-track local train on railways’ official app

Central Railway has completed GPS tagging of its trains on all its lines

The service is only available on the Central Railway for now. File pic

You can finally officially track your train from today (July 13). Local trains on the Central Railway will be on live-track mode with real time tracking through its official app Yatri as the railways has completed GPS tagging of all its trains on all lines.

mid-day had highlighted in a report in September 2021 that a global city like Mumbai did not have a simple, live-tracking app on its public transport vehicles. Today, all BEST buses can be live tracked and CR local trains to join on Wednesday.

Central Railway has created its official app Yatri with the help of a private firm. "The Yatri app is continuously enhanced to provide improvised services to Mumbai's local train commuters. The app under Non Fare Revenue scheme is being developed in a phased manner. The first phase of the app provides details of passenger amenities at stations, train timings, etc. Real time train status has now been developed in the next phase, which will go live tomorrow. This will help commuters get the location of their desired train.

At present commuters use the private m-indicator app to track local trains. This app, however, updates database and train movement from commuters' own mobile phones on the basis of their movement. m-indicator also has an authenticated timetable and details of local trains, which are very popular.