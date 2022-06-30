Mumbai logs 1,265 Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Also, after a gap of seven days, Mumbai has seen a single death

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai on Thursday logged 1,265 new coronavirus cases, about 16 per cent less than the previous day, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall Covid-19 tally in the city increased to 11,12,492, while the death toll rose to 19,610, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The metropolis reported 239 fewer Covid-19 cases and one less death compared to the previous day.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 1,504 coronavirus cases and two fatalities linked to respiratory disease.

Also Read: Mumbai: Juhu, Lokhandwala, Versova areas see maximum Covid-19 cases in K/West ward

Also, after a gap of seven days, Mumbai has seen a single death.

Notably, the city has reported a whopping 662.98 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases and a staggering 1,433.33 per cent jump in deaths in June as compared to the previous month.

In June, the financial capital of the county has reported a total of 45,619 Covid-19 cases and 44 fatalities as against 5,979 infections and just three deaths in entire May.

As per the bulletin, 12,718 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 1,75,13,726.

On Thursday, 14,129 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city, which has a positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) of 9.9 per cent.

Also, 2,478 more patients recovered from the infection, pushing up their total count so far to 10,82,252, the BMC said.

The city's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97 per cent.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai is now left with 10,630 patients under treatment, down from 11,844 a day before.

As per the bulletin, 1,202 of the 1,265 new patients were asymptomatic and those with symptoms (63) were hospitalized and 14 of them were put on oxygen support.

Out of 24,788 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, just 648 were occupied in the metropolis and 63 patients were on oxygen support, the civic body said.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai was 0.141 per cent between June 23-29, while the case doubling rate was 470 days.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.