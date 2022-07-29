Mumbai logs 281 Covid-19 cases, one death

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 July,2022 07:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Of the 290 new cases, only 23 are symptomatic and five patients are on oxygen

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Friday, Mumbai records 290 new Covid-19 cases and one death, states data released by BMC's public health department.

The infection tally rose to 1,124,205 and the toll to 19,648, the release mentioned. Of the 290 new cases, only 23 are symptomatic and five patients are on oxygen.

The city's active tally of 1,797. In the last 24 hours, 9,202 samples were examined in the city and the number of coronavirus tests reached 178,08,101.


Also Read: mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Man who drove BEST through Covid cloud

As per the data released, the recovery rate is 98 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between July 22 and 28 stood at 0.023 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 3,090 days.

