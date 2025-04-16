Breaking News
Updated on: 16 April,2025 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav , Sameer Surve | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com sameer.surve@mid-day.com

As work on Gokhale-Barfiwala connector nears completion, entire bridge—out of commission since 2022—will be usable from May 15; during a recent visit, mid-day observed that most of the work has been completed

The connector between the Gokhale bridge and the westbound arm of the Barfiwala flyover has been built, and final touches are being added. Pics/Ashish Raje

There’s good news for motorists waiting for years to use the much-awaited east–west arm of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge that connects to the westbound arm of the Barfiwala flyover. Construction work is nearing completion and the stretch is expected to open by May 15. During a recent visit, mid-day observed that most of the work has been completed. The connector between the Gokhale bridge and the westbound arm of the Barfiwala flyover has been built, and final touches are being added.



Karan Jotwani, a Lokhandwala resident who frequently travels along the route, said, “Once the east–west arm of the Gokhale bridge connecting to the Barfiwala flyover opens, motorists will be able to travel quickly from the Western Express Highway (WEH) towards the JVPD Scheme signal. It will save around 10 to 15 minutes of travel time. We’ve been waiting eagerly and hope this time there are no more delays.”


The westbound arm of the Barfiwala flyover has been shut for years, as the connector linking it to the Gokhale bridge was pending. In the meantime, the space has been used by locals to park their vehicles, including two-wheelers. A local resident, requesting anonymity, told mid-day that people have now been instructed not to park on the westbound arm of the flyover, as it is expected to open next month.

Another commuter, Manish Sanghvi, said, “We’re all eagerly waiting for phase two of the Gokhale bridge to open. This east-west connector will ease traffic woes, especially for those commuting between Andheri East and West. We hope the BMC sticks to its May 2025 deadline.”

This vital connector was shut for traffic on November 7, 2022, after being declared unsafe. It was initially expected to be completed by May 2023 but has faced multiple delays over the past two years. The BMC opened two lanes of the bridge on February 26, 2024, with height restrictions. 

The westbound arm of the Barfiwala flyover has been shut for years, as the connector linking it to the Gokhale bridge was pending. Pics/Ashish RajeThe westbound arm of the Barfiwala flyover has been shut for years, as the connector linking it to the Gokhale bridge was pending. Pics/Ashish Raje

Currently, only light vehicles—including cars and two-wheelers—are allowed. Buses are still not permitted. The Gokhale bridge project, which began in 2018, was initially split between the BMC (for approach roads) and Western Railway (for the bridge over the tracks). However, the entire project was later handed over to the BMC. It is now expected to be fully complete by May 2025.

What BMC says

A BMC official said, “The work on the westbound arm of the Gokhale Bridge, connecting to the westbound arm of the Barfiwala flyover, is in progress. It is nearing completion, and the bridge is expected to be thrown open in May.” 

Key project details

Cost: Rs 150 crore
Dimensions: 90 metres long and 13.5 metres wide 

Missed deadlines
>> End of 2022 
>> End of 2024 
>> March 2025 (latest commitment: May 2025)

