The bride had stopped the auto-rickshaw on her way home to buy a cake and kept the bag in the space behind the seat

Auto-rickshaw driver Ashfaque Shaikh returning the items

Listen to this article Mumbai: Lost bag with gold, cash returned to newlyweds x 00:00

A newlywed bride who forgot a bag containing gold jewellery and cash amounting to around Rs 6 lakh in an auto-rickshaw got a pleasant surprise when her belongings were returned. Bitty, 28, got married to Eric, 30, at the Malvani church on Sunday.

The couple was travelling from Bitty’s in-law’s house in Malvani to her maternal home in Jankalyan Nagar in an auto-rickshaw on Monday when she stopped along the way to buy a cake and kept the bag containing the jewellery and cash in the space behind the seat. When the couple reached their destination, they alighted with their luggage and the cake but forgot to pick up the bag. Bitty realised this after some time and rushed to the Malvani police, seeking help.

“We checked CCTV footage and traced the number of the auto-rickshaw. We obtained details from the Regional Transport Office and contacted the vehicle owner who revealed that it was being driven by his relative Ashfaque Shaikh. He also provided Shaikh’s home address and his wife’s cell phone number as he was not using a phone,” said an officer.

Also Read: Mumbai: Woman booked, her husband held for theft of Rs 11 lakh worth gold at aunt's home in Malad

When Shaikh returned home around 10 pm, his wife informed him about the incident and police visit. He then approached the police with the bag. Shaikh told the police that he was unaware of the bag being left behind and had ferried other passengers to various places in Bandra after dropping off the bride. He noticed the bag only after he felt thirsty and put his hand in the gap to fetch a bottle of water.

“He wanted to return the bag but wasn’t aware who left it behind as he had ferried several passengers. He says he didn’t even open the bag,” said the officer. The police then informed Bitty, who visited the police station, checked the contents of the bag, and verified that it contained all her belongings. “The Malvani police helped a lot and I am thankful to Shaikh for his honesty,” the uncle of the bride, Claudy Dsouza said.