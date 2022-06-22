Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
CM Uddhav Thackeray clears no proposal to dissolve Assembly, says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Mumbai: Sena asks all MLAs to attend party meeting at 5 pm; order 'legally invalid', says Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19, says Kamal Nath
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Maharashtra minister Anil Parab appears before ED for 2nd day in money laundering case

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Anil Parab appears before ED for 2nd day in money-laundering case

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Parab, who was questioned by the central agency for more than 10 hours on Tuesday, was summoned on Wednesday morning as well

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Anil Parab appears before ED for 2nd day in money-laundering case

Anil Parab. File Photo


On Wednesday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day in connection with the alleged money-laundering case against him, officials said.

"Parab reached the ED office for his questioning in the money-laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district," an official said.




Parab, who was questioned by the central agency for more than 10 hours on Tuesday, was summoned on Wednesday morning as well.


Also Read: ED questions Rahul Gandhi for over 10 hours on day 5; session may end tonight

However, in view of the political developments in the state, he had sought more time to appear before it.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others. However, the Shiv Sena leader denied any wrongdoing.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news shiv sena

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK