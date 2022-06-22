Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Anil Parab appears before ED for 2nd day in money-laundering case

Parab, who was questioned by the central agency for more than 10 hours on Tuesday, was summoned on Wednesday morning as well

Anil Parab. File Photo

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day in connection with the alleged money-laundering case against him, officials said.

"Parab reached the ED office for his questioning in the money-laundering probe linked to the alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district," an official said.

Parab, who was questioned by the central agency for more than 10 hours on Tuesday, was summoned on Wednesday morning as well.

However, in view of the political developments in the state, he had sought more time to appear before it.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others. However, the Shiv Sena leader denied any wrongdoing.

(with inputs from PTI)