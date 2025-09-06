Historian urges protection of city's history that honours Lady Jamshetji who funded the vital LJ Road (Causeway) built in 1846 in Mahim

The original inaugural stone plaque at LJ Road of 1845 (entrance of Bhandar Gali footpath) is in need of protection

Opened on April 8, 1845, by then Bombay Governor Sir George Arthur, the causeway was inaugurated with a grand procession from Parel to Mahim. It was built after 15 people lost their lives while trying to cross the Mahim Creek by boat. The creek, often called the “white man’s grave” for its fevers and frequent accidents.

The Mahim Causeway quietly turned 180 this year, a landmark that rarely gets noticed despite being one of Mumbai’s earliest and most crucial connectors, with Metro trains now running directly beneath it. The original commemorative stone plaque at Mahim, erected in 1846 along Lady Jamshedji Road (LJ Road) — named after the woman Lady Avabai, Lady Jeejeebhoy, who funded its construction — still stands but needs better protection and careIt is one of the oldest such plaques in the city.

A metal plate installed by the BMC on the original stone. PICS/ASHISH RAJE

George Buist, in Annals of India for the Year 1848, notes, “The project might never have taken shape but for Lady Avabai Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy, wife of Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy, the city’s first baronet. She donated over Rs 1.66 lakh — a staggering sum then — to fund the entire work, after earlier public subscription efforts had failed.”

He further records: “When it opened, the Mahim–Bandra Causeway was hailed as a marvel of engineering and philanthropy. Nearly a mile long, it linked the island city of Bombay with the fishing village of Bandra, bridging tidal flats that till then could only be crossed by unsafe ferry boats.” The causeway was designed by Captain Cruickshank of the Engineers and took 20 months to complete. It had a 20–25ft carriageway, raised parapets, and a bold central stone arch to withstand tidal surges.



The commemorative stone was erected a year after the opening of the Mahim Causeway

On inauguration day, the Governor of Bombay, officials, and thousands of residents formed a grand procession from Parel to Mahim, accompanied by lancers, cavalry, music, and ships firing salutes. Flags lined the route and welcomed the Governor at the causeway entrance.

Sir George Arthur praised Lady Jeejeebhoy’s “noble generosity”, calling the causeway not just a public convenience but a life-saving link delayed for decades due to costs. The Mahim Causeway has remained an arterial link between the island city and the suburbs, now forming part of the bustling LJ Road–SV Road corridor. A six-foot commemorative stone erected a year after its opening also survives but requires barricades to protect it from, banners, and vandalism.



City historian R Venkatesh said, “Prior to the 1840s, there was no road link between Mumbai and Bandra. People relied on ferries. During a monsoon storm in 1841, 15 to 20 ferries capsized. Lady Avabai Jamshedji, a devotee of the Mount Mary Church in Bandra, financed the construction of a permanent road to make the journey safer. She contributed R1.67 lakh (equivalent to about R600 crore today). Work began in 1843 and was completed in 1845. She also funded two adjoining roads — one to Dadar, now named after her, and Bandra’s Hill Road connecting the causeway to Mount Mary Church. The inauguration stone of Lady Jamshedji still exists on Mahim’s LJ Road.”

He added, “The bilingual plaque (English and Gujarati) of the Mahim–Bandra Causeway, built in 1846 with Lady Jamsetjee’s donation, is a historically significant marker of Mumbai’s growth and infrastructure. It was as vital in its time as today’s Sea Links, offering a safe road connection across the creek. Said to have been her thanksgiving offering to Mount Mary, it also symbolised the integration of Bandra with British Bombay during the late 18th to mid-19th century. Unless protected, it risks damage from construction, widening, encroachment, or natural decay.”

Historian Deepak Rao says

On the creation of the Bandra Municipality in 1876, the then government handed over Hill Road to the Municipality commencing from the end of Mahim causeway and leading up to the Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount situated on the Bandra Hill. But there was a lack of funds to keep the road in good shape. Hence, Sir Jamsetjee [previous spelling] Jeejebhoy donated a sum of R100,000 for the construction of the causeway to carry out the project connecting Mahim with Bandra free of toll.

Mahim Causeway: Key details

Geography before causeway

>> Bombay (then a small island of about 15 sq miles, population around 300,000 was separated from Salsette (suburbs) by flats 1–4 miles wide, often submerged, with mangroves.

>> Passage between Bombay and Salsette (suburbs) was only by boats; the area was notorious for fevers, called the “white man’s grave.”

Early communication attempts

In 1805, a road was made on the east side linking Bombay with Salsette (suburbs starting at Bandra), but it was long and indirect.

The western route (via Mahim) remained unconnected, requiring boats across the dangerous creek.

Why a causeway?

>> Boats were unsafe, especially during monsoons.

>> Frequent loss of lives: accidents, capsizing, drowning.

Initial efforts

Funding was attempted earlier to bridge the ferry, but was unsuccessful.

Government could not commit funds without local contributions.

Construction

>> Designed by Captain Cruickshank, Engineers.

>> Work began in 1843, completed in 20 months.

>> Completed and opened April 8, 1845.

>> Provided permanent, safe land communication between Bombay and Salsette (suburbs starting Bandra).

Jejeebhoy family’s role

>> Lady Avabai Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy contributed

Rs 1,00,000 (1 lakh) initially. Later added Rs 67,000 to meet balance.

>> Total cost: Rs 1,67,000

It was entirely funded from her personal funds.

Causeway Length: 1 mile

Carriage-way

22 feet wide

4.5 feet

footpath on each side.

Sea side wall

2 feet thick

Land side

16 inches

Channel depth

7–18 feet

filled with trap rock up to the high-water mark.

Engineering highlights

>> Central arch of 100 ft span, 30 ft above high-water mark, built with solid masonry.

>> Designed to resist tidal currents and monsoon flow.

>> Safe passage for carts and carriages was established for the first time.