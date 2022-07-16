Rare spots in Mumbai where pedestrian is king

Broad, mostly unbroken sidewalks at Wadala, Colaba and BKC show the city and its planners what could be if they applied their minds to solve problems

One can comfortably walk from the MTNL junction at BKC to Kalanagar junction.

All is not lost yet. There is some hope with a few footpath patches in Mumbai still existing undisturbed where the pedestrian is king, even though they may be limited to a few metres. If there are pavements that seem wider than roads near Wadala-Five Gardens, some are narrow but well secured with bollards in Colaba. BKC, too, boasts of walkways that can be a walker’s delight. mid-day checks out a few that are a smooth walk.

The Wadala station approach road from Five Gardens.

As part of our series ‘Nowhere to go’, mid-day went around the city looking for walkways that provide unobstructed and safe walking experience to Mumbaikars. We came across many with well-paved tiles and free of hurdles.

No hurdles, no encroachment

The business hub of BKC offers model pavements.

The business hub of Bandra Kurla Complex, or BKC, is a walker’s dream with wide and well-paved footpaths without encroachments or hurdles. “They are set well, undisturbed and run for long stretches. I come down during lunchtime to walk for 20 minutes on these,” said Sripad Athlaye, an office manager at a corporate house, adding that the template of BKC should be applied to other areas. At BKC, one can comfortably walk on the footpath, right from the MTNL junction, crossing many signalled intersections all the way to Kalanagar junction undisturbed.

Narrow or wide but maintained

Mahim: The pavement on Cadell Road, Mahim.

The pavements near the Bombay Scottish School along the Cadell Road are close to the ideal ones—with bollards, evenly paved and some even having tactile tiles. A few on the opposite side of the road along the seaside are also well maintained. “At some stretches, they are narrow but used only by pedestrians, including children. The ideal thing about these is that there are not many ramps for two-wheeler riders to climb upon these and have hence remained undisturbed,” said senior citizen Ashley Rodrigues, a frequent visitor to the popular Dhotre Garden along the sea. Another old-time resident, Aman Rastogi, however, lamented the fact that good quality footpaths vanished as one approached the Mahim Church from Cadell Road, thanks to a myriad of factors.

Tiled and well secured

This part of Colaba Causeway has been kept free of hawkers.

A number of small lanes behind the Gateway of India, the Colaba market and Electric House have well-tiled and long footpaths where pedestrians can walk without any hindrance. Commercial buildings in the vicinity have placed potted plants in some places to keep off hawkers. Being narrow, these footpaths can’t be used to park vehicles as well. Even the ones with ramps are narrow and with bollards. “The secret here is that the footpaths are at a higher level than the roads and there is no ramp at every break which makes it difficult for two-wheeler riders to climb on these. Also being narrow, bikers don’t bother to use them, leaving them for pedestrians to walk,” said Rajkishore Panchal, a guard outside a two-star hotel.

Bollards have been installed to ensure that bikes don't enter the footpath on this stretch in Colaba

Welcome to walkers’ paradise

Wadala/Matunga: This road near Ruia College junction at Matunga boasts of a wide pavement.

The Wadala Five Gardens’ stretch is a walker’s delight. The old British layout of the entire area is the key here as the footpaths are much wider compared to the other

parts of the city. “The footpaths near Wadala-Five Gardens are maintained well by the civic body and used well by local residents,” said citizen activist Gaurang Damani, who walks for about 40 minutes every day. The ones near the VJTI on way to Wadala are quite peaceful to walk on, found mid-day, while the walkways near Ruia College, IES School and on way to Dadar station in the east are also a pleasure to walk. “There is a lot of greenery in the entire stretch with old and tall trees. The footpaths are good and with the latest beautification drive, the bus stops have also been designed well. But one will appreciate if such footpaths are maintained for long stretches and not just a few metres unlike here,” said Jaydeep Singha, another resident.