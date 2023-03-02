Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead

The police called Fr Michael Pinto, parish priest, to the police station on Tuesday to interact with the accused, adding that he had committed the crime out of frustration

Glass shattered: The act of vandalism

On February 23, the Grotto of Mother Mary of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Orlem, Malad was vandalised. A stone was thrown shattering the glass casing. Subsequently, an FIR was filed at Malad station. The police tracked down the perpetrator on Tuesday, February 28.

Christian

Then, the police called Fr Michael Pinto, parish priest, to the police station on Tuesday to interact with the accused, adding that he had committed the crime out of frustration. Said Fr Pinto, “The police called me and said, 'You too talk to him'. The law will take its course, but ultimately, God will judge this man. When I met him face to face, he fell at my knees and begged for forgiveness.”

Worship: The grotto

The priest added, “I found him extremely poor and very mentally disturbed. I spoke to him at some length. He said he was a Christian from Odisha. He said he was very angry at Mother Mary; he prayed to her but he had lost his mother and brother. He thought his prayers were not answered and that is why he hurled a stone shattering the glass casing of the grotto.”

Enraged

The priest said, “I even asked him, 'Did somebody tell you to do this? Did you act on behalf of someone?' He said, 'No, I was angry and threw the stone'. I have to take what he says at face value. I also asked him, 'How did you manage to throw the stone and break such a strong glass casing?' He said, 'I was so angry, in a rage really and hurled the stone with all my might'.”

Fr Pinto said, “He was found by the police, just a little distance away from Orlem. He could have run away from here, back to Odisha in the days after he broke the glass, but he did not. He was here. He seems definitely disturbed.”

Pray

Fr Pinto responded to a question that certain parishioners were sceptical about whether this was the culprit, but the priest said, “Yes, he is the one. I was shown the surveillance and this is the person. Some persons may also say that he should not be forgiven, or he may be lying about his motive or has made up this version. The police will follow procedure. I felt some pity for him, blessed him and prayed for him when I reached home. I want all of you to pray for this troubled soul.” The priest also thanked all for their patience and faith in the law of this land.

Thanks

Walter Murzello, trustee Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP) and Orlem parishioner, said, "This grotto is part of the Church property and stands on the periphery of an ancient well. From first accounts, this vandal seems to be a disturbed, distressed and unhappy person. Fr Pinto has shown compassion and mercy, especially during this ‘season of forgiveness’. I do not think anybody is against any God. We have to be merciful.” Parishioners David Vaz and Leon Gomes thanked the Malad police for their “quick action and arrest of the accused.”

23

Day in Feb when the vandalism occurred