A Malad-based hotelier has decided to provide temporary shelter for the felines at his establishment. Following her illness, Gangwani was admitted to a hospital, where she died on March 20. After her death, local feeders stepped in to provide food and care for the kittens

The kittens that have been provided temporary shelter by a Malad hotelier

Listen to this article Mumbai: Over 30 kittens left homeless after caretaker’s passing in Malad x 00:00

More than 30 kittens were left homeless after their 52-year-old feeder, Renu Rambhai Gangwani, passed away due to illness. Gangwani, a resident of Malad West, who previously worked at a sports club, was known for her dedication to rescuing and caring for cats. Over the years, she has treated more than 1000 cats and housed numerous kittens in her small room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her illness, Gangwani was admitted to a hospital, where she died on March 20. After her death, local feeders stepped in to provide food and care for the kittens. Although Gangwani lived with her brother, Nilesh Gangwani, his medical condition prevented him from looking after the animals. To seek support, local feeders circulated a heartfelt message on social media, appealing for help in adopting the kittens.



Caretaker Renu Rambhai Gangwani

The message read: “Help Help Help. Feeder Renu from Malad West passed away a few days back. Around 30 cats are living in her house in miserable conditions, continuously crying for food...Her brother is unable to care for them. Kindly appeal to everyone to rescue as many as you can... Please adopt. Let me know if any NGO can help. Location: Saurabh Apartment, Opposite MKES College, SV Road, Malad West.” A Malad-based hotelier, upon receiving the message on Tuesday, decided to provide temporary shelter for the kittens at his hotel.

Speaking to mid-day, Nilesh said, “My sister was an animal lover. She had been caring for cats since childhood. During the lockdown, many helped her [Renu] with food for the cats. She also assisted other feeders in the area.” Expressing grief, Nilesh said, “I lost my sister, and now her kittens are homeless. Due to my health issues, I am not able to take care of them. I approached several NGOs for help, but no assistance has come yet. Fortunately, a Malad hotelier reached out and promised to keep the cats safe until they find new homes.”