Mumbai: Man booked on charge of sexually harassing co-passenger on IndiGo flight

On Monday, a male passenger travelling on budget carrier IndiGo's flight to Guwahati from Mumbai was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival for allegedly sexually harassing a passenger onboard

"The complainant has filed an FIR with the local police and the airline will provide assistance in investigation when required," IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline did not share any specific details about the incident. "A passenger travelling on (IndiGo flight) 6E- 5319 between Mumbai- Guwahati was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival, after receiving a complaint from another passenger for alleged sexual harassment," IndiGo said in the statement.

Meanwhile, an AirAsia India flight carrying 168 passengers and six crew members returned just minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport, airport sources said.

The Kochi-Bengaluru flight, which left for Bengaluru late Sunday night, suffered a technical problem soon after take off. "An AIX Connect flight departing from Kochi for Bengaluru, returned back after take-off due to a minor technical issue. The actions of the crew were inline with the airline protocol of placing safety above all," an AIX Connect Spokesperson said.

The spokesperson of the AIX airline stated that alternate arrangements were being made for the affected guests. "We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the travel plans," the spokesperson added.

"A full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned to Kochi. It landed at the airport safely at midnight," sources said.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

(with inputs from PTI)