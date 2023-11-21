Mumbai: Man booked, slapped Rs 10,000 fine by BMC for dumping trash in sea near Gateway of India

The BMC slapped a Rs 10,000 fine on a man for dumping trash in the sea near Gateway of Indiawhile the Mumbai Police registered a case against him

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday slapped a Rs 10,000 fine on a man for dumping trash in the sea near Gateway of India in south Mumbai while the Mumbai Police registered a case against him and another person following an outrage caused by a video of the incident which has gone viral, reported the PTI.

The video clip shows two men emptying gunny bags containing trash- mainly flowers- in the Arabian Sea near the iconic structure in south Mumbai.

Based on the video clip, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police launched a search for the man. He was traced and identified after tracking the taxi in which he had reached the Gateway of India, according to a release issued by the civic body, as per the PTI.

After tracing him, officials of the Solid Waste Management Department slapped a Rs 10,000 penalty.

The action was taken by A ward officials, it said.

The garbage dumping video led to a huge outrage on social media with several distinguished individuals, public representatives, and others expressing anger and demanding action.

"It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city's quality of life if the civic attitude isn't transformed," industrialist Anand Mahindra said on X while posting a video clip and tagging it to the Mumbai Police and the city civic chief.

It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed. @IqbalSinghChah2 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/Efh0ssHQ3f — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2023

A police official said a case was registered against two persons, including a 62-year-old former taxi driver, under section 3 (2) (d) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

The former cabbie was detained. He was allowed to go after a notice was issued to him, the official added, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

CM Shinde reviews implementation of pollution control measures

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday morning, assessed the pollution control initiatives and cleanliness endeavours undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation amid the city's rising pollution levels. During the inspection, CM Shinde suggested augmentation of the modern pollution control equipment to BMC Commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

(with PTI inputs)

