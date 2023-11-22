Breaking News
Mumbai man fined Rs 10000 for dumping garbage in the sea

Mumbai man fined Rs 10,000 for dumping garbage in the sea

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Viral video leads to identity of offender, penalty under Solid Waste Management rules

Mumbai man fined Rs 10,000 for dumping garbage in the sea

Screengrab of the video showing men throwing garbage into the sea

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fined Haji Abdul Rehman Shah Kadari Rs 10,000 for throwing the garbage in the sea at Colaba near the Gateway of India. The action came after a video, posted by X user Jituk9 on Monday, went viral on social media platform X.


The receipt of the fine collected from Haji Abdul Rehman Shah Kadari
The receipt of the fine collected from Haji Abdul Rehman Shah Kadari


The video showed a group arriving by taxi and dumping garbage into the sea. The BMC's A ward team tracked down the group using the taxi number and traced it to a resident of Matar Pakhadi near J J hospital, within the jurisdiction of BMC's B ward.


"We spotted a visible taxi number in the video, allowing us to trace the address through the Regional Transport Office. The person lived in B ward's jurisdiction. We immediately alerted the officer concerned," said an A ward official. "Upon receiving the information and address, we took necessary action and imposed a fine under the Solid Waste Management Rule 2016 on Tuesday," he added.

