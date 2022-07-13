Mumbai: Man held for sodomising money lender

The police said the victim had given some money to the accused that he had not returned and when a quarrel broke out between them, the accused tied the victim’s hands and sodomised him

The Mulund police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly sodomising his moneylender and inserting a lit candle in his private parts when the latter demanded his money back. The police said the victim had given some money to the accused that he had not returned and when a quarrel broke out between them, the accused tied the victim’s hands and sodomised him. The victim is admitted to Sion hospital for treatment for burns.

The accused was identified as Suresh Maske, 34, a resident of Mulund and a contractual worker with the BMC. The police said the incident occured on July 6 at 2 pm in a locked godown in Mulund Colony where the accused had called the victim. There the victim again demanded his Rs 5,000 back.

Speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Kantilal Kothambire of Mulund police station said, “The victim was demanding his money back from the accused Suresh Maske but he was not returning it. On July 6, Maske took the victim to the godown and tied his hands and sodomised him. Later, the accused also burnt the victim’s private parts with a candle. The victim was admitted to Sion hospital and doctors also performed surgery on his private parts. The victim is now out of danger. We arrested the accused and produced him in court where he was remanded in police custody for four days.”

“We have arrested the accused under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC,” Senior PI Kothambire further said.