Mumbai: Man held for stealing Rs 1 lakh from employer's bank account

Updated on: 29 August,2022 06:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The police recently arrested the accused, Mohammed Shamim, who was employed as caretaker to an elderly couple living in the Seven Bungalows locality of Andheri

Representative Pic


A 21-year-old man working as a caretaker to an elderly couple allegedly siphoned off Rs 1 lakh from their bank account using internet banking in the western suburb of Andheri, police said on Monday.


The police recently arrested the accused, Mohammed Shamim, who was employed as caretaker to an elderly couple living in the Seven Bungalows locality of Andheri, an official from Versova police station said.

Shamim allegedly found out the password for his employer's mobile phone and his internet banking password and managed to transfer Rs 1 lakh from the account between August 17 and 19, he said.


Also Read: Cybercrime in Healthcare: Mumbai doctors become latest target for cybercriminals

After transferring the sum from the account, Shamim also deleted the transaction alerts his employer received on his mobile phone, the official said.

The accused claimed that he owed money to a moneylender and wanted to clear his debt, he said, adding that a case was registered against the accused and further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

