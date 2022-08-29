Mumbai: Man held for stealing Rs 1 lakh from employer's bank account

The police recently arrested the accused, Mohammed Shamim, who was employed as caretaker to an elderly couple living in the Seven Bungalows locality of Andheri

A 21-year-old man working as a caretaker to an elderly couple allegedly siphoned off Rs 1 lakh from their bank account using internet banking in the western suburb of Andheri, police said on Monday.

The police recently arrested the accused, Mohammed Shamim, who was employed as caretaker to an elderly couple living in the Seven Bungalows locality of Andheri, an official from Versova police station said.

Shamim allegedly found out the password for his employer's mobile phone and his internet banking password and managed to transfer Rs 1 lakh from the account between August 17 and 19, he said.

After transferring the sum from the account, Shamim also deleted the transaction alerts his employer received on his mobile phone, the official said.

The accused claimed that he owed money to a moneylender and wanted to clear his debt, he said, adding that a case was registered against the accused and further probe is underway.

