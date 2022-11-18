Mumbai: Man attempts to drown girlfriend in water tank after argument, held

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at a Dahisar building where one of the friends of the accused lives
The Dahisar Police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill his 24-year-old girlfriend by throwing her into a water tank of a Dahisar building. The man identified as Amey Darekar told the police that he was drunk at the time of the incident which took place on Saturday and during the fight with the woman, she fell into the 18-feet deep tank, the Mumbai Police sources said.
According to police sources, Darekar in his statement told police that he met her at a mall in Kandivali east, she wanted to drink but did not have money. He purchased the alcohol for her and later went to their friend's building La Balleza in Dahisar at around 9.30 pm. They, with their friend Devesh Laad went to the terrace on the 15th floor thereafter and started drinking.
Police sources added, hours later, they again went to Borivli and bought more liquor and came back to the building. Laad went to sleep at about 2:30 am.
"The two then had a fight on some issue, later, he found the victim in the water tank. Darekar called up Laad but he did not respond," said an officer from Dahisar police station.
The CCTV showed that Darekar and the building watchman supported the victim who had collapsed in the lift. The two then put the victim in a cab that Darekar had booked at around 6:22 am, the official said.
Sources said, Darekar went to his house in Shimpoli, Borivli with the victim. Darekar's mother noticed the two were drunk and she booked another cab to drop the victim at her Goregaon home.
Seeing the victim in need of medical help, her father rushed her to the hospital. On Sunday victim's father approached the Dindoshi police station claiming that his daughter had been assaulted by Darekar and that he had tried to kill her, sources said.
"We have sent the victim's clothes to the Forensic lab and called Devesh Laad, two cab drivers and the building watchman to record their statements. We will also record her statement to find out the exact cause of their fight and the sequence of events. The accused has been arrested and was produced before the court that remanded him in police custody for five days, the official said.