Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Man sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor boy

Mumbai: Man sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor boy

Updated on: 10 April,2023 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The victim, who was 11 years old at the time of the incident in 2019, deposed before the court that he had gone to a park near his house when the accused forcibly took him to an autorickshaw on the pretext of giving him chocolate and showing a mobile phone

Mumbai: Man sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor boy

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A special court in Mumbai sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy, observing that the peaceful memory of childhood is disturbed by such dirty experiences.


Special Judge Priti Kumar (Ghule) had convicted the accused of charges under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on April 3.



The victim, who was 11 years old at the time of the incident in 2019, deposed before the court that he had gone to a park near his house when the accused forcibly took him to an autorickshaw on the pretext of giving him chocolate and showing a mobile phone.


According to the prosecution, the accused had committed similar acts with other children as well.

The court, in its order, noted that children were vulnerable and easily went to the accused, as they were lured by mobile phones and chocolates.

The child had remained quiet for a long period of time and only when his parents questioned him, he informed them about the incident, the court said, adding it did not find it a “concocted story”.

Also read: Mumbai: Amid Covid surge, BMC makes masks mandatory in hospitals from Tuesday

The child was going to see a mobile phone without his mother's permission, which is why he must have not disclosed the act to the mother, the court noted.

The child has undergone mental trauma due to the sexual offence, it said.

"The peaceful memory of childhood is disturbed by such dirty experiences because of the accused. It definitely will affect the overall development of the child," the court observed.

The court, while convicting the accused, also recommended compensation to the child from various schemes of the District Legal Service Authorities (DLSA).

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
mumbai mumbai news news maharashtra bombay high court mumbai crime news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK