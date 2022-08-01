Mumbai: Man under treatment for mental illness jumps to death at Lower Parel hotel

The incident occurred at 1 pm when Sorab Pesi Khandalawala leapt to his death, an official said

A 59-year-old man, under treatment for mental illness, committed suicide on Sunday by jumping off the ninth floor of a five-star hotel at Lower Parel in Central Mumbai, police said.

The incident occurred at 1 pm when Sorab Pesi Khandalawala leapt to his death, an official said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The official said Khandalawala had come to the five-star hotel around 11.20 am in a hired cab for lunch.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had been undergoing treatment for mental illness since 2005 at Masina hospital in Byculla in south Mumbai, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at N M Joshi Marg police station, the official added.

