Mumbai: Sex racket busted at Lower Parel spa; 5 held, 6 rescued

The NM Joshi Police have arrested five persons and rescued six women, all Thailand nationals, from a spa located at a popular, high-end mall in Lower Parel . The police raided the spa, after receiving a tip off about a prostitution racket taking place on the premises.

On July 8, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shriniwas Panhale received a tip off about a sex racket at Thai Spa. A team under Inspector MD Dorkar was formed to raid the premises. “On reaching the spa, the police rushed into cabin number 4, where they found a women and man without clothes on,” said an officer from NM Joshi Police station. “Four more rooms were raided in which girls and customers were found in compromising positions,” the official added.

The police arrested Milan Jain, 35, Sunil Morkar, 52, Sadansingh Anand, 49, and Navin Bhasin, 49, and a female manager Alwyn Rodriquez. All were booked under IPC Sections 370 (1), 370 (3), 294, 114, 34 and relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act 1956. The accused were produced before a holiday court, which sent them to police custody. The women were sent to a rehabilitation home.