Mumbai: Mangrove cell razes massive illegal godown in Gorai

Will bring down up to 70 similar structures that have sprung up in area
The mangrove cell demolishes the illegal godown in Gorai
The mangrove cell has intensified its drive against illegal structures on mangrove land. On Thursday, a huge godown that had come up at the Vichare compound in Gorai was demolished. Soon, close to 70 structures will be similarly razed.
Range Forest Officer Sachin Khune from the mangrove cell said, “We have demolished a huge encroachment that had come up on mangrove land in Gorai. In the coming days, action will be taken against structures and hutments that have come up in the area.” Divisional Forest Officer Adarsh Reddy and Assistant Conservator Rajendra Magdoom, RFO Sachin Khune and Maharashtra Security Force personnel were present during the demolition drive.
The pit dug up at the site
The unauthorised godown occupied 0.08 hectares. “We have dug a pit at the site so other illegal constructions cannot spring up there. We will also patrol the area regularly,” Khune told mid-day. The mangrove cell of the forest department has been consistently taking action against illegal structures on mangrove land in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In late November, the agency demolished illegal shanties built on land allegedly grabbed after felling mangroves in Navi Mumbai and regained control over unauthorised crab and fish ponds created after hacking the vital tidal plants.
The mangrove cell had then said that it had uncovered a racket involving the killing of over 17,240 mangrove plants and usurping of about 3.88 hectares of land at Vashi and Turbhe. Time and again, green activists have been highlighting the issue of illegal encroachment on forests and mangrove land.