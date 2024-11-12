The Gorai police are investigating the discovery of a dismembered male body found in four paint drums near Picxy Sea Resort in Shephali village, Gorai. The body, severed into seven parts, was wrapped in plastic sacks and discovered after a foul smell alerted passersby. Police found a tattoo with the initials 'RK' but no other identifying features.

The paint drums were found amid bushes along the road

The Gorai police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a dismembered male body in a pit surrounded by bushes along the road from Babarpada to Picxy Sea Resort in Shephali village, Gorai, on Sunday afternoon. According to police sources, the unidentified remains were found in seven parts kept in four 20-litre paint drums that were wrapped using plastic sacks and left at the site.

Passersby noticed a strong foul smell in the area, prompting one of them to report it to the Mumbai Police Control Room. The Gorai police rushed to the spot and were shocked to find the plastic drums containing human body parts. “In one drum there was a head and two hands, in the second a torso, in the third two thighs, and in the fourth, both lower legs were kept. All the joints in the body were separated using a sharp weapon or cutter,” said an officer.



Paint drums in which the decomposed body parts were found

The police also found a pair of Levis jeans with a belt and a pair of black leather shoes in one of the drums. As the body was severely decomposed, facial identification was impossible. The police carefully laid out all the body parts on the ground, and upon closer inspection, noticed a tattoo with the initials ‘RK’ on one hand. “Apart from this tattoo, there were no other identifiable features to assist in identifying the body,” said an officer.

We have gathered information in Mumbai, Thane, and nearby areas. A search through Mumbai’s CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) database yielded no records of a missing person matching the description. Data and records are also being collected from police departments in Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, and Navi Mumbai. However, there are no leads so far.

Initially, a panchnama of the body was conducted at the scene, after which it was sent for a post-mortem to Bhagwati hospital. Multiple teams have been assembled to investigate the case under the guidance of DCP Zone XI Anand Bhoite and the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Vikhe. Teams led by Inspector Vijay Jadhav, API Baviskar, PSI Rajaram Kamble and other officers have been assigned the case, along with Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11, which is also actively investigating the matter.

“The four paint drums were old and had perhaps been used to store water. Despite this, the police are checking scrap shops where these are sold,” the officer added. “We have registered a case under multiple Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including Sections 103 and 238 against unknown suspects and are investigating the matter,” said Senior Inspector Gajanan Vikhe from Gorai police station.