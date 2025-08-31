Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogare, a resident of Takalgaon, had gone to Mumbai with a group of 40 men to participate in the ongoing quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan. While moving through the Pydhonie area in South Mumbai on Saturday, Ghogare complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead

Doctors examine Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange on Day 3 of the protest on Sunday. PIC/BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds gather in Latur to mourn youth who died during Maratha quota protest in Mumbai

Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday in Maharashtra’s Latur district to mourn a Maratha quota protester whose body was being transported from Mumbai to his village after he died of a heart attack in the city, PTI reported.

Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogare, a resident of Takalgaon, had gone to Mumbai with a group of 40 men to participate in the ongoing quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.

While moving through the Pydhonie area in South Mumbai on Saturday, Ghogare complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital. However, doctors declared him dead, officials said.

As his body was being taken to his native village for the final rites, a large group of Maratha community members stopped the vehicle at Ahmedpur to pay their respects, PTI reported. The mourners also demanded government attention to Ghogare’s untimely death and the pending issue of Maratha reservation.

Ahmedpur Tehsildar Ujwala Pangarkar met the mourners and assured them that a recommendation would be made for a government job for a member of Ghogare’s family, along with financial assistance.

Responsibility for resolving Maratha quota issue lies with Mahayuti, must act swiftly: Congress

The responsibility of finding an urgent solution to the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation lies with the Mahayuti government, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson claimed that the government was informed well in advance about the quota agitation led by Manoj Jarange, but delayed forming a cabinet sub-committee.

“Neither Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief ministers, nor members of the sub-committee made any effort to prevent the stir,” he alleged.

Jarange has launched an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas and seeking recognition of the community as Kunbis — an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes category — making them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

Sawant also pointed out that during a Jarange-led quota protest at Vashi in January 2024, the Mahayuti government had given assurances to the agitators and even celebrated by throwing ‘gulal’.

“The fresh agitation now shows that it has failed to keep its word. It is clear that the government has deceived the community. Hence, if the Maratha agitators have come to Mumbai, the responsibility lies with the Mahayuti government to act swiftly,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)