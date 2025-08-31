According to civic officials, nearly 7000 protesters are currently stationed at two locations. To meet their daily needs, the NMMC has stationed 10 water tankers (3 lakh litres) at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, with an additional five on standby

WITH thousands of Maratha protestors camping at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre and APMC market since last week, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has swung into action to provide essential facilities, from drinking water and sanitation to medical services.

According to civic officials, nearly 7000 protesters are currently stationed at these two locations. To meet their daily needs, the NMMC has stationed 10 water tankers (3 lakh litres) at CIDCO Exhibition Centre, with an additional five on standby. For bathing, 150 water taps have been installed, 50 within the exhibition centre premises and 70 near Maharashtra Sadan land. At APMC’s onion-potato market, four 10,000-litre tankers are already in use, with five more planned if required.

Sanitation has been one of the key demands of the protesters. NMMC has set up 250 toilets at CIDCO, supported by a 30-member cleaning team and five suction machines. Around 35 cleaning staff are working in three shifts round the clock to maintain hygiene at CIDCO, while another 10 staffers are deployed at APMC market. Dedicated vehicles, six at CIDCO and two at APMC have been assigned for garbage clearance.

For medical support, two ambulances with doctors, medicines and staff have been stationed at CIDCO. Similar arrangements with one ambulance each have been made at Vashi Toll Naka and APMC. In addition, 20 beds in each of NMMC’s hospitals have been kept reserved for emergencies.

Speaking to mid-day, NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde said, “We understand the scale of the situation and the needs of thousands of protestors gathered in Navi Mumbai. Since August 29, we have ensured water, toilets, sanitation and medical facilities at protest sites. Additional measures will be taken if the agitation continues. Our emergency helpline numbers are open for any demand or complaint.”

The civic body has appealed to protesters to use the official emergency contacts that are 022-275660/61 and toll-free 1800222309/10 for any further requirements.

While the agitation continues to intensify across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, authorities here insist they are prepared to extend facilities for as long as the protest lasts.